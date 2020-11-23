Livingston Parish man reportedly admits to burning down disabled father’s barn while on drugs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston Parish is behind bars after being accused of setting his disabled father’s barn on fire. That fire then spread and damaged two boats and four vehicles, say officials with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM).
Seth McCarroll, 40, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on one count of simple arson. He’s also facing other charges from outstanding warrants from another law enforcement agency.
LAOSFM officials say on Nov. 17, the Livingston Parish Fire Department responded to the 19000 block of Highway 444 about a two-story barn on fire. The entire barn was damaged, as well as two boats and four vehicles, officials say. Investigators say the fire was set intentionally.
During the investigation, it was discovered McCarroll lives on the property to help care for his disabled father. He reportedly has a history of playing with fire while abusing drugs.
Investigators say McCarroll returned to the property and admitted to setting the barn on fire while under the influence of drugs.
