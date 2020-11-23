How to watch WAFB on your streaming device

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Watching television used to mean one thing, but in the digital age, there are so many ways to watch video. Although it can seem overwhelming, there are a few simple things to understand that will help make it all seem less complicated.
The first and most important thing to understand is that whether you’re streaming or watching television, it’s all the same. The difference is just a matter of what device you’re using to watch it.
So, let’s break it down.
When you’re “streaming” a show, that simply means you’re watching it over an internet connection. Without the internet, you cannot stream. So, if you hear “that’s streaming now” then you know it’s something that’s available online.
Once you know what you’re looking for, you need to know where you can find it. If you’re watching on a television, the first thing you’ll want to know is whether you’re using a smart tv or a regular tv. There’s only one difference between a smart tv and a regular tv and that’s the internet. If you can connect to the internet, then you’re using a smart tv.
Like your smart phone, a smart television requires apps to get to content. An app is like a computer program. If you want to watch WAFB on your smart television, you’ll need the WAFB app.
This is where most people get confused. Not all apps are created equal, which means the app you have on your phone for WAFB is not the same app as what you’ll need to watch WAFB on your smart TV. The app used for a smart television only includes video, whereas the app for a smart phone also includes stories seen on the website.
If you want to watch all of the video content produced by WAFB, we have apps available for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV.
With any of those three devices you can search your app store for WAFB. Download the app and then you’ll have access to watch our broadcast live as well as watch individual story clips and bonus content. You can also see the daily forecast and get quick headlines for the day.
The content you’ll have access to on the smart television is what you’ll see from our traditional television signal, but it then offers so much more!
But the WAFB app is not the only way you can watch WAFB 9News on your smart television. The other apps providing WAFB’s over-the-air signal include Hulu, YouTube TV, CBS All Access, AT&T Now, FuBo, NewsON, Playstation Vue (Sony), and Haystack. Basically, if you try to watch CBS content on those apps, you’re going to see WAFB’s over-the-air signal.
