Group called CHANGE aims to help reduce gun violence in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After their own sons were murdered, a group of moms is working to have Baton Rouge put the guns down. They came together to form a group called CHANGE.
In 2018, Elizabeth Robinson’s son, Lewis, was one of the 87 people murdered in Baton Rouge. Her son served six years in the Army, with deployments in Iraq. Three years after returning home, a bullet claimed his life.
“A lot of people ask you how you’re doing,” Robinson said. “It’ll never be the same. The pain is there, so I can’t focus on me because I know there are so many mothers who are walking this walk and so many mothers are going to walk it if we don’t put the guns down.”
Once the initial shock faded, Robinson got to work. She started the group CHANGE to try to prevent other mothers from experiencing the same heart break she felt. The group targets at-risk youth vulnerable to gun violence.
“We get volunteers, we get people, we canvass these neighborhoods, we walk the streets and inform them about gun violence,” Robinson said. “Ask them about their kids.”
The goal is to get Baton Rouge to put down its guns.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a press conference Monday addressing the recent rash of violence the goal is to have community members reach out to groups like CHANGE, or even police, before a situation escalates to violence.
“If you let your child bring a gun in the house, you know what that child is going to do with that gun,” Robinson said. “So if CHANGE can, if you can call CHANGE and say my child brought a gun in here and I don’t want a gun in here. If we can come take that gun with no questions asked, we just prevented your son from getting killed or from your child killing someone.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.