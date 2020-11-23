FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect plenty of sunshine on the Monday before Thanksgiving

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, Nov. 23 - Noon
By Diane Deaton | November 23, 2020 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 12:28 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hope you had a great weekend – our autumn weather cooperated very nicely both Saturday and Sunday!

As you’re heading out on this Monday of Thanksgiving week, it’s a quiet morning – a tad warmer than early yesterday but still quite comfortable.

Expect a few clouds early, then sunshine returns this afternoon – light northeast winds, a high topping out in the “lower” 70°s.

Overnight, mostly clear and on the chilly side – a low of 49°; tomorrow, partly cloudy and breezy, southeast winds 5 – 15 mph; warmer, a high of 78°.

