FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect plenty of sunshine on the Monday before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hope you had a great weekend – our autumn weather cooperated very nicely both Saturday and Sunday!
As you’re heading out on this Monday of Thanksgiving week, it’s a quiet morning – a tad warmer than early yesterday but still quite comfortable.
Expect a few clouds early, then sunshine returns this afternoon – light northeast winds, a high topping out in the “lower” 70°s.
Overnight, mostly clear and on the chilly side – a low of 49°; tomorrow, partly cloudy and breezy, southeast winds 5 – 15 mph; warmer, a high of 78°.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.