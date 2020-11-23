DOTD selects contractor for first phase of I-10 widening project from LA 415 to I-10/12 split

”Since 2016, this administration has been bold in our efforts to prioritize and deliver value-added infrastructure solutions across the State of Louisiana,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “The innovation, competence, and courage by DOTD and its government and private sector partners to advance the widening of I-10 is a game-changer for this region and for interstate commerce. While not the only solution to regional challenges, it is critical to reducing congestion, fostering economic development, and enhancing the quality of life of those living and working in the vicinity of the project. This is the fourth and final project of our GARVEE initiative announced in 2018 to come to fruition. Simply stated, promise made and promise kept.”