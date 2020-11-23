DOTD selects contractor for first phase of I-10 widening project from LA 415 to I-10/12 split

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Nov. 23, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced it has selected a contractor for the first phase of the I-10 widening project from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge.
Kiewit/Boh, A Joint Venture, has been selected.
The first phase of the project is from west of Washington Street to Essen Lane on I-10. The estimated cost of the first phase is $716 million.
”Since 2016, this administration has been bold in our efforts to prioritize and deliver value-added infrastructure solutions across the State of Louisiana,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “The innovation, competence, and courage by DOTD and its government and private sector partners to advance the widening of I-10 is a game-changer for this region and for interstate commerce. While not the only solution to regional challenges, it is critical to reducing congestion, fostering economic development, and enhancing the quality of life of those living and working in the vicinity of the project. This is the fourth and final project of our GARVEE initiative announced in 2018 to come to fruition. Simply stated, promise made and promise kept.”
”This is a historic development for the progress and growth of Baton Rouge, the likes of which we haven’t seen since the initial construction of the Interstate system,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “The state’s first urban redevelopment in half a century has been much needed for many years, but lack of funds, financial planning, and political will prevented it from happening. These projects will be done in phases to minimize impacts on the traveling public. This is another example of this administration moving big-ticket projects that have been on the books for years.”
”The widening and redevelopment of I-10 through the heart of Baton Rouge is more than noteworthy in addressing our aged infrastructure and increased congestion in our capital city. Fifty years ago no one imagined that over 100,000 cars per day would travel this corridor,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “I am elated that Governor Edwards and Secretary Wilson have put the needs of this region as a priority and understand how much a quality infrastructure system here in Baton Rouge means for our state’s economy for decades to come.”
Kiewit/Boh, AJV, will be responsible for the construction of phase one of the overall project, which includes:
- Reconstruction of existing I-10 and adding one additional lane in each direction
- Modifications to the interchanges at Washington Street, Dalrymple Drive, Perkins Road, Acadian Thruway, and College Drive, as well as the replacement of the Nairn Drive overpass
- Associated work, which may include noise barriers, interstate lighting and guide signs, traffic signals, and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations
- Roundabouts at Terrace Avenue and Braddock Street, the Washington Street interchange, and Dalrymple Drive at East Lakeshore Drive
- Maintenance of traffic during construction
DOTD says construction on the project is expected to begin in late 2022. For more information on the project, click here.
