BRPD chief calls killing of 5 people in one day ‘disturbing,’ emphasizes need for community to help prevent crime

One of the suspects, Altren Dukes, 19, died from gunshot injuries sustained in the shooting. A second suspect, who is a juvenile, was transported to a local hospital for gunshot injuries. Police said the individual will be charged upon release from the hospital. District Attorney Hillar Moore, who also spoke at the news conference Monday, said it was too early to determine if the juvenile would be charged as an adult. A third suspect, DeWayne Davis, 29, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge Parish.