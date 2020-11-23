BRPD chief calls killing of 5 people in one day ‘disturbing,’ emphasizes need for community to help prevent crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Monday, Nov. 23 calling the five shooting deaths that happened in Baton Rouge Friday, Nov. 20 “disturbing.” Murphy was joined by several law enforcement officials, members of community organizations, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
The first shooting occurred Friday morning at the Vel Rose Motel, in the 4900 block of Airline Highway. Police say they found the body of Joshua Turner, 29, inside a motel room. The motive appears to be robbery, according to investigators. A suspect has not been identified in Turner’s death and Chief Paul said Monday they are still asking for the public’s help in the investigation.
The second shooting happened around 12 p.m. Friday. Police say Timothy McCoy, 28, robbed and shot a Wise Communications employee, Mahmod Khalaf, 48, in the 2600 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. A third individual, who police described Monday as a “Good Samaritan,” witnessed what happened and fatally shot McCoy during an “encounter” with him. Khalaf and McCoy both died at the scene, according to investigators.
Police say the individual who shot McCoy fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving at the scene. Paul explained in the news conference surveillance video obtained from Wise Communications and video provided by witnesses corroborated the fact that the individual was a “Good Samaritan” in the situation.
The individual is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning, but police did indicate the individual would face any charges in the shooting.
The third shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday. Police say at least two suspects entered a home in the 3700 block of Eleanor Drive armed with handguns. The homeowner shot at the invaders, striking two suspects, according to investigators. The suspects then drove to the Racetrac on Airline Highway.
One of the suspects, Altren Dukes, 19, died from gunshot injuries sustained in the shooting. A second suspect, who is a juvenile, was transported to a local hospital for gunshot injuries. Police said the individual will be charged upon release from the hospital. District Attorney Hillar Moore, who also spoke at the news conference Monday, said it was too early to determine if the juvenile would be charged as an adult. A third suspect, DeWayne Davis, 29, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge Parish.
About two hours later, Brian Dawson, 54 was shot and killed during a robbery around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Aster Street, according to investigators. Police arrested Derrick Hayes, 25, and Johnny Brown 25, both on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with Dawson’s death. Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence said Hayes and Brown were arrested about 45 minutes after the shooting occurred due to information provided by members of the public.
Moore, Broome, former BRPD deputy chief and current Crime Stoppers representative Johnny Dunham, and Elizabeth Robinson, who founded CHANGE after her son was murdered in Baton Rouge in 2018, echoed Chief Paul’s sentiments in asking the community to step up to help prevent crime.
CHANGE is a group that’s working to stop the violence through intervention and can be contacted at 225-267-7252.
Officials said anonymous tips can help prevent crime if reported to law enforcement. Dunham and Robinson asked community members to reach out to their organizations if they knew arguments between people could escalate to violence.
Captain Rodney Walker with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office called upon the public to help young people who are “headed down the wrong path.”
