Authorities searching for man accused of dousing gas station pump, setting it on fire

“When you look at the gasoline, it’s the vapors of the gas is what’s actually going to ignite. It’s not going to be the liquid itself, so the vapors that are coming off the gasoline is going to be what’s going to catch on fire, so as he was igniting those vapors, it could have flashed on him and caused some burns to him,” Hill said. “If somebody had have been at one of those other pumps, they could have been burned, so it’s just something that we don’t want to take place.”