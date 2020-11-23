Authorities searching for man accused of dousing gas station pump, setting it on fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they searching for a man who allegedly intentionally caused a fire at a gas station in the 5500 block of Airline Highway Monday, Nov. 23.
The surveillance video below shows the bizarre moments when the man allegedly doused the pump in gas and set it ablaze. The flames take just seconds to start shooting up the side of the pump as the man jumps in the black Dodge Charger and races off.
“It was some pretty reckless behavior and if we can get any information on who this person was, that would be really helpful so we can get this person arrested,” said Justin Hill, spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials say firefighters responded around 1:24 a.m. and had the fire under control within 11 minutes.
Despite how scary it looked, Hill says there was not a risk that the whole gas station would explode.
“We don’t want people smoking or having lit flames around gas stations, but they do have safety measures in place so the whole gas station doesn’t erupt in flames, but it’s still something we don’t want attempted,” said Hill.
Hill says the greater risk was to the man behind the alleged arson at the pump because the gas he set on fire on the ground may not have been the only thing that sparked up.
“When you look at the gasoline, it’s the vapors of the gas is what’s actually going to ignite. It’s not going to be the liquid itself, so the vapors that are coming off the gasoline is going to be what’s going to catch on fire, so as he was igniting those vapors, it could have flashed on him and caused some burns to him,” Hill said. “If somebody had have been at one of those other pumps, they could have been burned, so it’s just something that we don’t want to take place.”
Investigators are still working to figure out who the man is so they can get him off the streets.
“It’s definitely behavior that we don’t want people doing,” said Hill.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
