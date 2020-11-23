Assessor Jeff Taylor should document personal use of public vehicle, audit says

Taylor said, as incoming president of the Louisiana Assessor’s Association, he was in the Grand Isle area at that time on official business meeting with tax assessors from other parishes including Assumption, St. James, and Lafourche. His meeting with the assessor in Lafourche, the closest to Grand Isle, was not until Dec. 11. However, his take-home vehicle passed through the toll booth heading into Grand Isle on Dec. 7, 2018, a Friday, at 8:25 p.m., and again on Dec. 11, 2018 at 8:35 p.m., state records show. In response to the state audit, an attorney representing the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office said it plans to “obtain clarification of the laws applicable to the use of public vehicles to determine whether any adjustments to its reporting practices should be implemented.”