Assessor Jeff Taylor should document personal use of public vehicle, audit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Tax Assessor Jeff Taylor should likely be documenting his personal use of his publicly-owned vehicle and reporting that use to the Internal Revenue Service as income, a state audit released Monday says.
Taylor maintains that, as an elected official, he is a public servant 24 hours a day, seven days a week and should not have to report his personal use of the take-home vehicle as income, the audit says.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor disagreed and recommended that Taylor start to “document and report” his personal use of the vehicle and seek an Attorney General’s opinion on the matter.
Taylor would not have to document when he is driving the vehicle for official business.
But, if he is driving the vehicle on vacation, to a grocery store, or any other trip of a personal nature, he would.
Taylor drives a 2019 Toyota Tundra that was purchased for $40,652.75, records show.
A report by the 9NEWS Investigators earlier this year revealed that, in December 2018, Taylor drove the take-home vehicle to Grand Isle, Louisiana.
Taylor said, as incoming president of the Louisiana Assessor’s Association, he was in the Grand Isle area at that time on official business meeting with tax assessors from other parishes including Assumption, St. James, and Lafourche. His meeting with the assessor in Lafourche, the closest to Grand Isle, was not until Dec. 11. However, his take-home vehicle passed through the toll booth heading into Grand Isle on Dec. 7, 2018, a Friday, at 8:25 p.m., and again on Dec. 11, 2018 at 8:35 p.m., state records show. In response to the state audit, an attorney representing the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office said it plans to “obtain clarification of the laws applicable to the use of public vehicles to determine whether any adjustments to its reporting practices should be implemented.”
