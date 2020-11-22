Nursing homes adjust to holiday season amid coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Majority of coronavirus cases, nearly 50,000, fall in the 18-29 age group. Cases decrease significantly in at risk age groups. However, there is a gap between among age groups in the number of deaths.
People ages 18-29 account for 26 of the state’s deaths. Those 60 and older make up more than 5,000 deaths. That number has health care professionals urging families to be cautious when getting together this holiday season.
“Try to stay in that single unit because you don’t won’t your grandma or you parents, or your cousins getting the virus, and you really just don’t know.”
But that’s a big thing to ask for senior communities. Helen Bourgorius at St. James Place was looking forward to a visit from her daughter this week.
”I called her today and said I think it would be better if you stay home in the surrounding that you are used to and not come here because we don’t know how many people from outside might be here and I don’t want to take that kind of chance.”
Dr. David Bunch, who was heading over to west Louisiana to see his family this week.
”There would have been about 10 of us, my daughter and her family and we decided that that might not be the best thing to do and have elected instead for them to visit here in St James place one or two at a time.”
Senior living communities like St. James Place are not on total lock down, but are asking their residents to stay put and limit visits due to the latest COVID-19 spike. They are offering prepackaged Thanksgiving lunches to their residents.
According to the Resilient LA Commission, 40% of senior living communities have active cases. For many, a Louisiana Thanksgiving dinner is just not the same out of a box.
”We’re planning to get together with the people across the street, everybody had their covid test so we are free and clear to get together and so they’re going to be four of us at their apartment, and we’re going to cook and have gumbo.”
