FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Three different cold fronts over the next 10 days

Tuesday stays mainly dry as out next storm system and cold front approaches. The cold front will be pushing through the local area late morning into the early afternoon. One or two strong storms will be possible with damaging winds the main concern. A widespread severe weather outbreak is unlikely due to a lack of instability. Just about everyone will see some rain on Wednesday, but rainfall amounts will be manageable with just about everyone receiving less than 1″. The cold front will push through the area Wednesday evening.