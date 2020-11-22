FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Three different cold fronts over the next 10 days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will push through the local area during the predawn hours on Monday. This particular cold front will be a dry front and won’t produce any wet weather. A few clouds will be the only noticeable change related to this front. Afternoon temperatures Monday will be 5-10 degrees cooler than what was experienced over the weekend. The cool down will be brief as southerly flow returns by late morning Tuesday commencing yet another warming trend.
Tuesday stays mainly dry as out next storm system and cold front approaches. The cold front will be pushing through the local area late morning into the early afternoon. One or two strong storms will be possible with damaging winds the main concern. A widespread severe weather outbreak is unlikely due to a lack of instability. Just about everyone will see some rain on Wednesday, but rainfall amounts will be manageable with just about everyone receiving less than 1″. The cold front will push through the area Wednesday evening.
Clouds will linger into Thanksgiving. The past few runs of the long-range weather models continue to suggest we could see some rain on Thanksgiving. As of now, we’ve got rain chances listed only at 10% for Thursday primarily during the afternoon and evening. Rain chances Thursday are currently a low confidence forecast, so be sure to check back with us in the coming days especially if you have socially distant plans to eat outside.
A strong, Canadian cold front is set to arrive next weekend. The front should push through Saturday into Sunday morning. This storm system will once again be capable of producing a few strong t-storms. Temperatures will take a more significant dip as we end November and move into December.
A broad trough of low pressure continues to sit between the Bahamas and Bermuda in the West Central Atlantic. The system will be drifting NNE over the coming days and could develop subtropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center has chances of that happening being low. If it can become a named system it would be Kappa as we continue through the Greek alphabet for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
