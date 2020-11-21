Southern University mourns death of former Chancellor Roosevelt D. Steptoe

Steptoe, who held a bachelor’s degree in economics from Southern, began his professional career at his alma mater in 1967, serving as director of economic and transportation research, and later as director of economics research projects and professor of economics. He served at Southern until 1985. Later, he served as vice president for academic affairs at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. He also served as an assistant professor of economics at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, and Alabama A&M University in Huntsville, Alabama.