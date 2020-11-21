Residents leave flowers, cards in front of Wise Communications after double shooting on Sherwood Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the recent multiple shootings in East Baton Rouge Parish, law enforcement and residents are hoping to see a change amongst the community.
Shooting after shooting, five people are dead Saturday. No matter the neighborhood, many of you are feeling vulnerable and want to see your community change.
“It seems that the world has gotten in a position where they just don’t care, no respect for anything at all nowadays,” says Gilbert Royal. Royal has lived in the Sherwood Forest area for 18 years and he is tired of seeing crimes like the double shooting on Sherwood Blvd. continue.
“The only way it is going to stop is when the actual individuals who are doing the crime come to a reality check and say well this is not how I wanted to live anymore,” Royal adds.
The District Attorney says the city has now passed 100 homicides this year, almost breaking 2017′s record of 103 with more than a month to go.
“But surely at this time of the year with Thanksgiving and Christmas, everyone is supposed to be at peace and be happy, and it’s anything but that right now. So, we still need the community, we rely on the community. We just have to stop, this is 100% preventable,” says East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore.
Police did see an uptick in robberies around the holiday season within the past years, but now they are starting to see more homicides in November and December, typically 10 or 12 per month. East Baton Rouge Police Department plans to hold a press conference on Monday to address these recent crimes and hopefully get the city back on track.
