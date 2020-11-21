Arrest made in deadly home invasion, shooting on Eleanor Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a home invasion shooting that left one person dead.
On Monday, Nov. 23, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced that Ranaud Adams, 22, has been released from the hospital and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder and home invasion.
The incident happened Friday, Nov. 20 around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Drive.
Officials say they got a call that individuals had entered the home armed with handguns.
According to BRPD, the homeowner fired at the invaders, striking two suspects, who then drove to the Racetrac on Airline Highway.
Altren Dukes, 19, died from gunshot injuries sustained in the shooting. A second suspect, later identified as Adams, was transported to a local hospital with gunshot injuries. He was released Monday, Nov. 23 and booked.
A third suspect, DeWayne Davis, 29, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Baton Rouge Parish.
Anyone with additional information about this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
