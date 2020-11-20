White Light Night returns to mid city amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coronavirus pandemic has left many community events in limbo, including Mid-City’s annual White Light Night.
After months of debate about where the event stood, White Light Night is returning to the Mid-City area on Friday, Nov. 20.
“It was mainly an internal battle for us,” said Justin Lemoine, board president of Mid-City Merchants Association. “We debated on if we were going to try and even plan this event. We pushed it off as long as we possibly could and made that decision as the numbers were looking better and once we got into phase three.”
As coronavirus numbers increase, organizers are taking necessary precautions to ensure a safe, yet enjoyable evening.
“We are asking every merchant and every business that’s participating, even all of the artists, to follow all of the local and state guidelines as well as the CDC guidelines,” said Lemoine. “So, social distancing is required, masks are absolutely required for participants when they are inside a business and buildings, but we encourage people to wear a mask anytime.”
With a year like 2020, supporting local businesses has a new meaning for community vendors.
“I feel like everyone has been waiting for something to happen, something to change, and to have a safe space that is sanitized and distanced, and to still go out and participate and seeing your community,” said artist Gianna Militana. “So, to be part of such a large event, and getting all that exposure as just as small business and an art student is just so incredible to share my work with people.”
This year’s scaled down event will still offer the same energy as previous years.
“So, it’s a smaller event, and we are just encouraging people to come out, support local business, support local art, support the creative community and start your Christmas shopping early,” said Lemoine. “We’ve got some really fantastic artists that are going to give you some great gifts for your family.”
White Light Night will run from Electric Depot to Jefferson Highway. The event is from 6 – 10 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.