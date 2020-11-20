Tulane suffers stunning loss against nationally-ranked Tulsa

The Green Wave loss drops them to 5-5 in 2020.
By Garland Gillen | November 20, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:57 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With only seconds remaining in the contest, it appeared Tulane was about to beat nationally-ranked Tulsa on national television.

That’s until the Golden Hurricane converted a Hail Mary as time expired in the fourth quarter. Davis Brin connected with JuanCarlos Santana on a 37-yard touchdown, knotting the game at 21-21.

After trading field goals in the first OT, Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt threw a walkoff pick-six to end the night.

The loss drops Tulane to 5-5 on the season. No. 25 Tulsa, ups their mark to 5-1 on the year

