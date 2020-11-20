State police investigate deputy involved shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting of a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and another person.
The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 6 a.m., deputies responded to a 911 call in reference to a burglary in progress on Coleman Road in the Robert area. The scene was still active Friday afternoon according to deputies.
During the incident, the burglary suspect and homeowner received gunshot wounds. The sequence of events and shooting remain part of the ongoing investigation with ballistic analysis pending, police said.
The suspect died on the scene and the homeowner was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The responding deputy was not injured.
The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is processing the incident scene and the investigation is active and ongoing with no further information available currently.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
