Police on scene of reported double fatal shooting on Sherwood Forest Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Friday afternoon.
Authorities say initial reports indicate two people were shot. Officials say the individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was immediately available. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.
If you know anything about this incident that could help identify a possible suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.