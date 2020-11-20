LSU students protest, call for action in light of sexual misconduct allegations

LSU students protest, call for action in light of sexual misconduct allegations
LSU student protest (Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé | November 20, 2020 at 7:37 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 7:37 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students and club leaders marched all the the way from the LSU parade ground to the Pete Maravich assembly center to make a statement right across from Tiger Stadium.

Students are calling for LSU to take responsibility for reportedly neglecting the survivors. LSU hired a law firm to review their policies, including Title IX reporting protocols.

RELATED: LSU hires law firm to review policies after investigative report claims university mishandled sexual misconduct complaints against students, top athletes

WAFB’S Lester Duhe will have more on this story on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.