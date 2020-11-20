LSU students protest, call for action in light of sexual misconduct allegations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students and club leaders marched all the the way from the LSU parade ground to the Pete Maravich assembly center to make a statement right across from Tiger Stadium.
Students are calling for LSU to take responsibility for reportedly neglecting the survivors. LSU hired a law firm to review their policies, including Title IX reporting protocols.
