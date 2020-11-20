2 injured, including LSP trooper, following tanker explosion near Satsuma; I-12 East closed

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 in Livingston Parish is closed Friday morning after a tanker carrying hazardous materials exploded near Satsuma.
I-12 Eastbound was closed at the Walker exit around 4:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.
Louisiana State Police says two people were injured, including a state police trooper who was was parked on left shoulder of I-12 with his emergency lights on when the tanker left the roadway and hit the back of the unit.
The trooper and the driver of the tanker were transported to a local hospital.
Officials are still assessing what the tanker was hauling.
The fire is out, says LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
One viewer, Laura Kimbrell, said the explosion shook her house and woke her up.
