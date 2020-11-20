Friday, November 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Nov. 20, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
Note: LDH is reporting a newly identified backlog of COVID-19 tests, in addition to its standard reporting. Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH will report a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.
- 216,709 total cases - 4,814 new cases
- 6,233 total deaths - 34 new deaths
- 972 patients in hospitals - increase of 43 patients
- 101 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
- 185,960 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
