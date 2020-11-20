FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warmer than normal through Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s hard to get into the holiday spirit with the current weather pattern.
Unfortunately, temperatures are forecast to remain several degrees above late November norms right on through Thanksgiving. Thankfully, we aren’t talking about record high temperatures, but with temperatures closer to 80° instead of 70° this weekend it’s certainly not feeling like Fall. High pressure near the area will keep us dry through the weekend.
Our next best chance for rain occurs just prior to Thanksgiving on Wednesday. A storm system and trailing cold front will approach the Southeast U.S. Tuesday and move through Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday. The brunt of the rain locally will occur during the day Wednesday. Widespread severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but we can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two. The front hangs up around the area Thanksgiving Day and could lead to a lingering light shower especially Thursday morning. The front that passes during Thanksgiving won’t be a big temperature changer.
A stronger cold front looks to arrive by the end of our exclusive 10-day outlook. It’s way too early to tell, but we will be keeping an eye out for a potential for strong storms over the weekend after Thanksgiving.
A non-tropical area of low pressure is still possible to form in the Western Atlantic early next week. The National Hurricane Center continues to indicate low chances of subtropical development.
