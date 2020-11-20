FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warmer than normal through Thanksgiving

Our next best chance for rain occurs just prior to Thanksgiving on Wednesday. A storm system and trailing cold front will approach the Southeast U.S. Tuesday and move through Wednesday into Thanksgiving Thursday. The brunt of the rain locally will occur during the day Wednesday. Widespread severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue, but we can’t totally rule out a strong storm or two. The front hangs up around the area Thanksgiving Day and could lead to a lingering light shower especially Thursday morning. The front that passes during Thanksgiving won’t be a big temperature changer.