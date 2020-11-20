FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet weather for early Thanksgiving travel

By Diane Deaton | November 20, 2020 at 5:21 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 5:21 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking forward to Friday and most definitely looking forward to the weekend! 

Starting off a little warmer than previous mornings with temperatures in the mid/upper 50°s, a 9 to 13 degree difference from yesterday morning! 

Perhaps a few more clouds today but still, no mention of rain, light east winds and high in the upper 70°s. 

Overnight, partly cloudy and be alert for areas of patchy fog, a low of 55°.

Tomorrow and again Sunday, quiet and dry – more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures – highs both days nudging 80°!

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.