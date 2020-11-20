FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry pattern will continue through the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have enjoyed a fine week of autumn weather and the dry pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week.
You may have noticed that the air has not been quite as dry over the last day or two as earlier in the week, but it is still far from something that you would call muggy.
Gulf moisture has been slowly increasing over the region and produced a little patchy morning fog on Friday and a few fair weather clouds Friday afternoon. We can expect the same for Saturday and Sunday.
Both weekend mornings will open with patchy fog and daybreak temperatures in the mid 50°s. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70°s, reaching 80° for some WAFB locations. The First Alert Forecast is setting rain chances at near-zero for both weekend days.
A weak cool front will slip through the area on Sunday into early Monday, but it moves through the region without producing any rain. The impacts from the frontal passage will be measured by highs on Monday afternoon running into the low 70s instead of the upper 70s.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 70s on Tuesday as we await a more significant mid-week cold front.
Wednesday shapes up to be the rainiest day in the area that we have seen in quite some time. Rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms during the day. While one or two of those storms could be on the strong side, a severe weather outbreak is not anticipated. In addition, most WAFB neighborhoods are likely to receive less than 1.0″ of rain.
The are some minor differences in timing for the mid-week front, with the Storm Team expecting to iron those out over the weekend. We could see a couple of showers as early as Tuesday afternoon or evening. On the other hand, clouds and a few showers could linger into early Thursday morning.
Even if we do see a few lingering showers early Thanksgiving morning, the Storm Team is expecting a dry mid-day and afternoon under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70°s.
The extended outlook for Black Friday and the following weekend remains unsettled with scattered rains possible for both Friday and Saturday with isolated showers on Sunday.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to post low-end development chances for an area in the western Atlantic between Bermuda and the Bahamas early next week. Regardless of development, however, anything that might form is not expected to have any impact on the United States.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.