EBR officials release statement on the status of Mardi Gras for 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish officials released new information regarding the status of 2021 Mardi Gras parades.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement regarding the status.
Since March, residents in our city have made adjustments to their daily habits and routines due to the coronavirus pandemic – especially during beloved holidays.
At this point, we do not know where we will be with COVID-19 come early February, but we must ensure we take the proper precautions to protect our community, our residents, and our economy.
Today, I gathered community stakeholders, including many parade organizers and members of the medical community to discuss the upcoming Mardi Gras season. I welcome our parade organizers to propose events where participants can stay socially distanced and safe.
Currently the state’s Phase 3 order is in effect until December 4. It would be prudent to wait until then to learn if an extended order would affect modified events during Mardi Gras.
