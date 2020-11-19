12-year-old accused of killing 6-month-old sibling on Westbank

12-year-old accused of killing 6-month-old sibling on Westbank
Police lights on vehicle. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 19, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 11:04 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 12-year-old accused of killing their 6-month-old sibling.

Sheriff Greg Champagne says deputies were called to a home on the afternoon of November 15 for an infant not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed on the infant but the infant was later pronounced dead.

After an autopsy was performed, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.

The infant’s 12-year-old sibling was arrested on November 16 and charged with first degree murder. The child has since been transported to a juvenile housing facility.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

