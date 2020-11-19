12-year-old accused of killing 6-month-old sibling on Westbank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 12-year-old accused of killing their 6-month-old sibling.
Sheriff Greg Champagne says deputies were called to a home on the afternoon of November 15 for an infant not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed on the infant but the infant was later pronounced dead.
After an autopsy was performed, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide.
The infant’s 12-year-old sibling was arrested on November 16 and charged with first degree murder. The child has since been transported to a juvenile housing facility.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
