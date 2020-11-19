SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Madison Prep QB Zeon Chriss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is the last week for the 2020 Louisiana high school football season and the unveiling of Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss as the ninth Sportsline Player of the Week.
For the first 23 minutes of last week’s contest, Madison Prep and Parkview Baptist engaged in a back and forth battle that saw the Eagles holding a 15-14 lead. But with just over 30 seconds left in the first half, the momentum shifted for good when Chriss found Tyrell Raby for a 54-yard score.
“We seen the safety sleeping on Tyrell, so we had to hit him backside and get the team some energy and keep it going,” said Chriss.
The Chargers, indeed, kept it going, igniting a run of 25 unanswered points. Chriss finished the evening with 232 yards and four touchdowns total, including a 26-yard dagger to cap off a district road win.
“When he is making plays, you never know when he’s making good plays or if he is not playing well at all because he keeps the same demeanor in and out, which we need that,” said head coach Landry Williams.
Chriss is not one of the rah-rah, bring the juice type of athletes. He is more of a calm, cool, and collected type. On game days, he likes to meditate and just focus on his assignments and what he can do to make his team better. But don’t let any of that fool you. The junior quarterback still has some half man, half amazing qualities.
“As a freshman, I saw him do a reverse dunk. Last year, I saw him dunk the ball, between the legs dunk. I was like, ‘Man,’ with no effort,” Williams explained.
“My coaches and my teammates, they really make me want to work for something, anything. My family, just want to feed my family,” Chriss added.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior quarterback Zeon Chriss.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.