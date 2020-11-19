SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some high school football teams in Louisiana will take the field for the final time in 2020 for the eighth game of this shortened regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last two Sportsline Players of the Week will square off, as Zeon Chriss and Madison Prep host Aeneaus Lemay and the Saints of West Feliciana at Memorial Stadium with about a dozen other teams wrapping up on Thursday night.
RELATED STORIES:
The last Sportsline Friday Nite of the 2020 regular season will come your way at 10:10 p.m. and will feature 11 of the 13 Friday games being played in the area, with many not on the schedule thanks to COVID.
THURSDAY SCORES:
West Feliciana
Madison Prep
____________________
St. Michael
Belaire
____________________
Broadmoor
Istrouma
____________________
Pope John Paul II
St. Thomas Aquinas
____________________
East St. John
Thibodaux
____________________
Pearl River
Franklinton
____________________
Houma Christian - 13
Delcambre - 54
____________________
Bonnabel
Grace King
____________________
McDonogh #35
Booker T. Washington
____________________
McMain
Jewel Sumner
____________________
Belle Chasse
Landry-Walker
____________________
Abbeville
Berwick
____________________
Ascension Episcopal
Jeanerette
____________________
Hanson Memorial
Covenant Christian
____________________
Pine Prairie
Church Point
____________________
Opelousas Catholic
Westminster
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.