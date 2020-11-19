SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 Scoreboard

SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 8 Scoreboard
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | November 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 6:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some high school football teams in Louisiana will take the field for the final time in 2020 for the eighth game of this shortened regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last two Sportsline Players of the Week will square off, as Zeon Chriss and Madison Prep host Aeneaus Lemay and the Saints of West Feliciana at Memorial Stadium with about a dozen other teams wrapping up on Thursday night.

RELATED STORIES:

The last Sportsline Friday Nite of the 2020 regular season will come your way at 10:10 p.m. and will feature 11 of the 13 Friday games being played in the area, with many not on the schedule thanks to COVID.

THURSDAY SCORES:

West Feliciana

Madison Prep

____________________

St. Michael

Belaire

____________________

Broadmoor

Istrouma

____________________

Pope John Paul II

St. Thomas Aquinas

____________________

East St. John

Thibodaux

____________________

Pearl River

Franklinton

____________________

Houma Christian - 13

Delcambre - 54

____________________

Bonnabel

Grace King

____________________

McDonogh #35

Booker T. Washington

____________________

McMain

Jewel Sumner

____________________

Belle Chasse

Landry-Walker

____________________

Abbeville

Berwick

____________________

Ascension Episcopal

Jeanerette

____________________

Hanson Memorial

Covenant Christian

____________________

Pine Prairie

Church Point

____________________

Opelousas Catholic

Westminster

____________________

