Roasted Cane River Mallards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early settlers hunted mallard ducks along the Cane River, which runs through the Creole town of Natchitoches, La. These ducks can be prepared a variety of ways, but roasting delivers an enticing flavor. A variety of fresh fruit may be substituted in the place of apples.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 mallard ducks, dressed
1 tbsp chopped thyme
1 tbsp chopped basil
1 tbsp chopped sage
salt and black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
3 medium onions, quartered
1 cup chopped celery
2 tbsps minced garlic
2 red apples, cubed
2 green apples, cubed
1 cup cubed andouille sausage
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 red apples, quartered
2 green apples, quartered
1 quart chicken stock
¼ cup melted butter
4 tbsps mayhaw or fruit jelly
Method:
Preheat oven to 450°F.
Season ducks well, inside and out, with thyme, basil, sage, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stuff cavities of ducks with onions, celery, garlic, cubed apples, and sausage.
In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown ducks well on all sides, then remove from heat and surround with quartered red and green apples and chicken stock.
Drizzle butter over ducks and use a pastry brush to coat breasts with jelly. Cover with foil and roast 1½ hours or until tender.
Remove foil and continue roasting until evenly browned. Remove from oven, transfer ducks to a serving platter, and keep warm.
Place Dutch oven on stove top over medium-high heat and reduce pan drippings to a sauce consistency. Strain sauce and degrease.
To serve, place one-half of each duck on each serving plate and top with a generous serving of sauce.
