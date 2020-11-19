Roasted Cane River Mallards

Roasted Cane River Mallards
A variety of fresh fruit may be substituted in the place of apples. (Source: WAFB)
By Chef John Folse | November 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early settlers hunted mallard ducks along the Cane River, which runs through the Creole town of Natchitoches, La. These ducks can be prepared a variety of ways, but roasting delivers an enticing flavor. A variety of fresh fruit may be substituted in the place of apples.

Prep Time: 2 hours

Yields: 6 servings

STIRRIN' IT UP: Roasted Cane River Mallards

Ingredients:

3 mallard ducks, dressed

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped sage

salt and black pepper to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

3 medium onions, quartered

1 cup chopped celery

2 tbsps minced garlic

2 red apples, cubed

2 green apples, cubed

1 cup cubed andouille sausage

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 red apples, quartered

2 green apples, quartered

1 quart chicken stock

¼ cup melted butter

4 tbsps mayhaw or fruit jelly

Method:

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Season ducks well, inside and out, with thyme, basil, sage, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Stuff cavities of ducks with onions, celery, garlic, cubed apples, and sausage.

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown ducks well on all sides, then remove from heat and surround with quartered red and green apples and chicken stock.

Drizzle butter over ducks and use a pastry brush to coat breasts with jelly. Cover with foil and roast 1½ hours or until tender.

Remove foil and continue roasting until evenly browned. Remove from oven, transfer ducks to a serving platter, and keep warm.

Place Dutch oven on stove top over medium-high heat and reduce pan drippings to a sauce consistency. Strain sauce and degrease.

To serve, place one-half of each duck on each serving plate and top with a generous serving of sauce.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.