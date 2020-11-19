Orgeron describes call from Pittman; explains where LSU secondary needs to improve

“Here’s what he wanted to tell me: ‘Coach, thanks for paving the way for line coaches to become head coaches,’ explained Orgeron. “And he had told me that in the SEC meetings. We talked about a couple things. He wanted to know how our COVID was. I said, ‘We’re fine.’ He said, ‘Okay, man. We’re going to be ready to play.’ And I congratulated him on a great job he’s doing. I consider us friends and there’s a mutual respect between him and I. That’s about the extent of the conversation.”