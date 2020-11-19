Orgeron describes call from Pittman; explains where LSU secondary needs to improve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fresh off a week where it was below the NCAA scholarship player threshold of 53, LSU is now ready to get back to playing football with a trip to Arkansas, whose head coach called the leader of the Tigers earlier this week.
The LSU football team has welcomed back a familiar face. Head coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday morning that offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal has been reinstated from his indefinite suspension last month.
On his weekly teleconference call, Orgeron also spoke about something you don’t hear every day. He said Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman called him Monday. It’s rare to receive a phone call from the opposing coach the same week the two teams are set to face each other. Orgeron described the call.
“Here’s what he wanted to tell me: ‘Coach, thanks for paving the way for line coaches to become head coaches,’ explained Orgeron. “And he had told me that in the SEC meetings. We talked about a couple things. He wanted to know how our COVID was. I said, ‘We’re fine.’ He said, ‘Okay, man. We’re going to be ready to play.’ And I congratulated him on a great job he’s doing. I consider us friends and there’s a mutual respect between him and I. That’s about the extent of the conversation.”
Remember, Pittman missed last week’s Florida game because he had COVID. Like Coach O, Pittman has never been a coordinator in his career.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will mark the fourth time in two seasons that LSU has started a football game around that time. During his weekly radio show from TJ Ribs, Orgeron said that like always, the team will be up early in the morning and hold an energetic walkthrough meeting before heading to the stadium.
This is a much different Arkansas team compared to the last couple of years for multiple reasons. One of those is transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks. But more so, the Razorbacks have an overall competitive spirit under a new coaching staff. For the Tigers on defense, specifically the secondary, Coach O knows where it has to improve from its last time out against Auburn.
“We have to win our one-on-ones. You can’t always double or cloud. And I think our corners are going to do it - win the one-on-one matchup. I think two years ago, Ole Miss had those great receivers. We challenged our guys to win your one-on-one. It’s always going to start by winning your one-on-one matchup.”
The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
