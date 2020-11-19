More than 2 lbs of cocaine valued at $500k+ seized in Iberville Parish; Fla. pair arrested

About $500,000 worth of cocaine was seized during the arrest, deputies say. (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | November 19, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 1:46 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people from Florida have been arrested in Iberville Parish after deputies seized about 10 kilos of cocaine.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says Jose Garcia Zuniga and Maria Juarez are both facing the charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in an amount greater than 400 g. They were arrested Thursday, Nov. 19.

Jose Garcia Zuniga (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
Maria Juarez (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Agents with the sheriff’s office reportedly seized about 2.2 lbs of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than half a million dollars.

Sheriff Stassi says this is one the largest drug busts in the parish in recent years.

