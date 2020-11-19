More than 2 lbs of cocaine valued at $500k+ seized in Iberville Parish; Fla. pair arrested

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people from Florida have been arrested in Iberville Parish after deputies seized about 10 kilos of cocaine.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says Jose Garcia Zuniga and Maria Juarez are both facing the charge of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in an amount greater than 400 g. They were arrested Thursday, Nov. 19.
Agents with the sheriff’s office reportedly seized about 2.2 lbs of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than half a million dollars.
Sheriff Stassi says this is one the largest drug busts in the parish in recent years.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.