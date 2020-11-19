Mayor Cantrell says she is open to rescheduling Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even though parades won’t be allowed to happen in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, some krewes brought up the possibility of rescheduling parades. Mayor LaToya Cantrell says she won’t rule out that possibility.
“I have not received a request. I have not received any details as it relates to rescheduling. It is something I would be open to, but we have to worry about the fiscal impacts and the other scheduled activities we enjoy throughout the year,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
The mayor says the most important thing she need to consider is whether or not it would be safe to hold any large events like Mardi Gras.
