LSU-Arkansas game in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns within Razorback program

“It’s a fluid situation; we have to deal with it,” said Orgeron. “Look, we were in that situation two weeks ago. We wanted to play Alabama but we were way under the mark. It would have been dangerous for our team to play and, according to the rules, we couldn’t play. So, if they can’t play and they’re under the mark, I understand. It’s a fluid situation but we want to play and we’re ready to go.”