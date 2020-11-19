’Good prognosis’ for Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards is resting well Thursday, Nov. 19 with a good prognosis for his recovery, a family spokesperson said.
Edwards, 93, was admitted to Ochsner medical center Tuesday night, where doctors diagnosed the former governor, congressman, and Navy pilot with pneumonia in both lungs.
He tested negative for COVID-19, but the pandemic has forced hospitals to restrict visitors.
His wife, Trina, has remained by his bedside, says family spokesperson, Leo Honeycutt.
“My husband’s condition has stabilized and he is responding well to antibiotics,” Trina said late Thursday morning. “But we will remain at Ochsner at least into the weekend to ensure we’ve stopped the pneumonia. We’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That really does mean a lot.”
Edwards was rushed to the hospital Friday, Nov. 13 with respiratory problems, then released Sunday, Nov. 15, but was readmitted to Ochsner Tuesday night (Nov. 17) with an apparent relapse.
