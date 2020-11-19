FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice November weather rolls on

By Diane Deaton | November 19, 2020 at 7:16 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 7:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A nice, quiet start to your Thursday morning.

One week before Thanksgiving and our November weather continues to be mild and dry! Temperatures are a few degrees warmer out-the-door today but still generally in the mid/upper 40°s.

We’ll top out later this afternoon, under abundant sunshine, at 75°. 

Overnight, mostly clear and not nearly as chilly as our low only dropping into the mid 50°.

Tomorrow, more lovely weather to end the work/school week – sunny and a bit warmer, a high Friday of 77°.

