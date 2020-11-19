FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect warmer weekend, with next cold front anticipated next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The great afternoons keep coming. Although we did get some fair weather clouds Thursday afternoon, it was still a fine November day.
Both morning and afternoon temperatures will be a little warmer Friday and into the weekend. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the mid 50°s, with afternoons climbing to the upper 70°s to near 80° the next three days. The area may also get some pockets of fog each morning with the slow return of low-level Gulf moisture.
The Storm Team is still expecting a weak cool front to slip through the region either late Sunday or early Monday, but the thinking now is it will be a dry front with virtually no rain. In addition, temperatures Monday and Tuesday will only drop a few degrees at most.
As mentioned previously, the next significant weather will arrive in the form of showers and t-storms linked to a mid-week cold front. The earliest rains could arrive Tuesday, but the main action is expected through the early to midday hours Wednesday. It’s too early to confidently assess the storm energy with the mid-week system, but for now, the guidance is not pointing to a severe weather event, nor do the various extended forecast products suggest large rain amounts.
The good news is a Wednesday frontal passage should leave us with a mild and mainly dry Thanksgiving Day throughout the WAFB region.
The long-range tools beyond Thanksgiving Day are suggesting a return of scattered rains Black Friday and the following weekend, but signals out eight to ten days are mixed and forecast confidence is low.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) appears ready to close the books on the development chances for the broad disturbance in the southern Caribbean, posting odds at 0% over the next five days. Development potential remains at 20% over the upcoming three to five days for a low pressure area anticipated in the western Atlantic between Bermuda and The Bahamas.
