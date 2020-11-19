FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A bit warmer, but staying dry into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will slowly warm up over the next few days, but we’ll have little to complain about with generally dry weather expected through the weekend. Our next impactful weather comes in the form of a cold front slated to arrive the day before Thanksgiving.
Today’s Forecast
The forecast has become a bit of a broken record, but we’ll certainly take it. Look for mostly sunny skies this afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures as highs reach the mid 70s. Temperatures will see a slower fall this evening compared to recent days, likely not reaching the upper 50s until around midnight.
Weekend Outlook
Friday morning could start out with some patchy fog, but most of us will enjoy another day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Closer to the coast, a little more cloud cover is expected and even a spotty shower can’t be ruled out. But weather looks great for White Light Night in Mid City Baton Rouge and for area high school football games.
A dry pattern prevails this weekend, with morning starts in the mid 70s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. Things look just about perfect for any outdoor plans you may have scheduled.
What We’re Tracking Next
Our next impactful weather comes in the form of a cold front arriving on Wednesday of next week. A few showers will be possible by Tuesday well ahead of the front, but the main rain event comes on Wednesday, with rain likely and a few t-storms possible. The front should usher in drier air for Thanksgiving Day, but only a slight reduction in our morning lows is expected.
Tropical Weather Update
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two potential areas of development, but neither is of concern to our local area. Development chances are listed at 10% with an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Caribbean and odds are placed at 20% that low pressure could develop between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week.
