Facing eviction in Baton Rouge? You may be eligible for rental assistance

Facing eviction in Baton Rouge? You may be eligible for rental assistance
Rental Assistance Program (Source: BRLA.gov)
By Donovan Jackson | November 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 10:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a new program to help renters who have had trouble paying their landlords due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will award up to $2,000 for tenants.

To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:

  • Must reside in the city limits of Baton Rouge
  • Meet HUD income requirements
  • Currently behind on rent for at least 30 days
  • Experienced economic harm due to COVID-19
  • Not currently receiving rental assistance or subsidies from other organizations or agencies
  • Program preferences include elderly, disables, and individuals pending eviction
Rental Assistance Program
Rental Assistance Program (Source: BRLA.gov)

To apply, visit URECBR.com. Applications are only open Nov. 19 and 20.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.