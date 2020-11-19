Facing eviction in Baton Rouge? You may be eligible for rental assistance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a new program to help renters who have had trouble paying their landlords due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program will award up to $2,000 for tenants.
To be eligible, you must meet the following requirements:
- Must reside in the city limits of Baton Rouge
- Meet HUD income requirements
- Currently behind on rent for at least 30 days
- Experienced economic harm due to COVID-19
- Not currently receiving rental assistance or subsidies from other organizations or agencies
- Program preferences include elderly, disables, and individuals pending eviction
To apply, visit URECBR.com. Applications are only open Nov. 19 and 20.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.