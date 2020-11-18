Wednesday, November 18: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 209,914 total cases - 2,239 new cases
- 6,184 total deaths - 28 new deaths
- 886 patients in hospitals - increase of 12 patients
- 93 patients on ventilators - increase of 1 patient
- 185,960 patients recovered - increase of 10,853 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 10 and Nov. 17.
- 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 1% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 21% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Monday, Nov. 16, LDH says 22,771 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,156,670. Of the tests reported today, 16,613 were PCR tests and 6,158 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
