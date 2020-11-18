Timberwolves select Georgia G Anthony Edwards with No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft

BRISTOL, Conn. (WAFB) - The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Georgia freshman guard Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Edwards is the 11th straight one-and-done player to be picked first in the draft.
He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, which was the best of all freshmen in college basketball. He finished third in scoring in the SEC, earning All-SEC Second Team and Freshman of the Year honors.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is described as a gifted athlete possessing an impressive combination of length and strength with explosiveness. Analysts said he is a powerful leaper who can go up and catch lobs and finish emphatically in space. They added he matches his explosiveness with a promising shiftiness to his game.
