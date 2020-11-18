2021 Spanish Town ball canceled due to ongoing pandemic; decision on parade still up in the air

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The popular ball for the Spanish Town parade in downtown Baton Rouge has been canceled, according to the president of the krewe.
Organizers say the decision was made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under current guidelines from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, only 250 people would have been able to attend, tables would have to have been spaced apart, and alcohol service would have had to stop at 11 p.m.
Organizers instead made the decision to cancel the ball.
Robert King confirmed the cancellation to WAFB Wednesday night (Nov. 18).
The ball was originally scheduled to happen Jan. 30, 2021, with the parade on Feb. 13. No decision about the parade has been made at this time.
