Shareef O’Neal granted waiver; immediately eligible to play for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shareef O’Neal, the son of former LSU and NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal, has been granted a waiver from the NCAA to immediately play for LSU after his transfer from UCLA.
He played in 13 games for the Bruins last season as a redshirt freshman before deciding to leave the team. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.
The younger O’Neal told Sports Illustrated in February he was considering the move to his father’s alma mater.
