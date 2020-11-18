2020 NBA Draft: New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans have four picks in the 2020 NBA Draft, one in the first round and three in the second round.
New Orleans will make selections at No. 13, No. 39, No. 42, and No. 60.
The event will be held virtually and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The Pels reportedly recently made a deal with the Bucks that sent veteran guard Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee in exchange for a mix of players and draft picks, headlined by veterans Eric Bledsoe and George Hill.
In addition to acquiring Bledsoe and Hill, the Pelicans are reportedly set to obtain three future first-round picks and the teams will engage in pick swaps.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.