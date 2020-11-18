Mayoral runoff debate canceled due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish mayoral runoff debate between incumbent, Sharon Weston Broome, and challenger, Steve Carter, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Broome released a statement about the cancellation Wednesday, Nov. 18:
“I was sorry to learn that this virus has impacted the debate. It is another instance that reminds us all that COVID-19 is still here, and it’s more important than ever for us to follow CDC guidelines - wear our masks and social distance. I would ask everyone to join me in praying for Mr. Carter and his family, and I look forward to rescheduling this debate when he is given the all clear from medical professionals.”
Cade Tolar, a representative for Steve Carter’s campaign released the following statement Wednesday:
“Close family member of Steve’s tested positive. Steve is taking a COVID test and is waiting for results for that, pretty soon. For now Steve is quarantining. He feels fine and is asymptomatic. WBRZ and Mayor Boome campaign decided to be safe and to postpone. Other campaign events for Carter this week are canceled, like the ‘Young Professionals Night’ taking place Thursday. The campaign was excited to debate tonight. And they look forward to having a conversation about the important issues facing the voters of Baton Rouge soon.”
WAFB will host a mayoral debate Dec. 3.
READ MORE >> WAFB-TV to host final Baton Rouge mayoral debate
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.