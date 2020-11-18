La. state sales tax holiday scheduled for Nov. 20 & 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents of Louisiana can save about 5% on most purchases Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21.
State lawmakers have declared the weekend a sales tax holiday in the hopes of helping the many people who have struggled financially in 2020. During the holiday, local taxes will still apply, but the state won’t charge its rate on purchases less than $2,500.
Buyers won’t be taxed for online purchases either, but will be charged full price on food from restaurants and when buying a new car.
Click here for more information from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
Watch 9News at 6 tonight for more details about what qualifies for the sales tax holiday from WAFB’s Matt Houston.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.