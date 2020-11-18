HEALTHLINE: 8-year-old shares cancer fight at OLOL Children’s Hospital

Within three weeks of that first doctor’s visit, Hayden was undergoing chemotherapy at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic inside Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. It’s a grueling treatment schedule spread out over eight months. His parents say the longest break he had between chemo was to allow for surgery to remove the mass. The surgery also required removing part of his femur and replacing it with a special prosthesis that can be manipulated to grow with him. His dad explains it as being similar to a knee replacement.