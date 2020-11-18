Get a cutout in the PMAC, support LSU athletics program

The following information is provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the 2020-21 season, all Tiger Fans can have a presence at LSU basketball and gymnastics events at the Maravich Center. For $50, take a photo in your favorite Purple & Gold gear, go online to purchase a Tiger Cutout, and become part of the crowd on event days.
Net proceeds from Tiger Cutouts will benefit the Victory Fund, which enhances the LSU student-athlete experience.
For cutouts to be in place for the first Maravich Center event of the winter season, orders must be completed by Friday, Nov. 27. The first game of the winter sports season is scheduled for Dec. 4, as LSU Women’s Basketball plays host to UCF.
Orders submitted after Nov. 27 will be installed the following week.
Fans will have the opportunity to pick up their Tiger Cutouts at the conclusion of the 2020-21 seasons. Details about pick up will be communicated as the basketball, women’s basketball and gymnastics seasons come to a close. Cutouts will not be mailed nor delivered.
How it works:
• Step 1: Upload your personalized Tiger Cutout photo.
• Step 2: Complete your order by submitting payment.
• Step 3: Your cutout is printed and installed at the Maravich Center.
• Step 4: A confirmation email will be sent after installation.
To place your order and for more information, visit https://lsu-fan-cutouts.aaaflag.com.
