Former Gov. Edwin Edwards back in the hospital

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards addresses the crowd during an election watch party in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards has been hospitalized with pneumonia, only days after he was released from a prior stay for breathing problems. The four-term Democratic former governor's wife, Trina Edwards, posted about the latest hospitalization Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 on Facebook. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File) (Source: Bill Feig)