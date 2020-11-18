FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sweaters and jackets this morning, sunglasses this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another short and sweet forecast as we head into mid-week.
Another morning with a definite chill in the air. Temperatures in the low/mid 40°s, still a bit below the seasonal norm of 48°.
Plenty of sunshine ahead for your November Wednesday, breezy easterly winds and a high topping out in the lower 70°s.
Overnight, clear skies and one more relatively chilly night, a low of 46°.
Tomorrow, getting closer to the weekend and keeping really nice autumn weather in our outlook; sunny skies, a high of 74° (we’re starting to get spoiled!!).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.