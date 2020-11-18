FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry, pleasant weather continues into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next several days, resulting in mild and mainly dry conditions. Temperatures and humidity will slowly climb as we head into the weekend and winds gradually shift around to the east and southeast.
Today’s Forecast
For the third day in a row, we’ll enjoy picture-perfect weather with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. If you have any evening plans, temperatures will see a steady fall from the mid 60s at 5 p.m. into the low 50s by 9 p.m.
Rest of This Week
Little change is expected in our weather, although temperatures and humidity will gradually climb into the weekend. Morning lows will bottom out in the mid 50s from Friday through Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. A stray shower can’t be ruled out by Sunday, but most will stay dry.
Thanksgiving Week
Mild weather looks as though it will prevail through Thanksgiving week, with lows generally in the 50s and highs mostly in the mid 70s. As it stands right now, we’ve got some small rain chances in the forecast through the week, with perhaps the best chance coming on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day currently looks to be a mild and mainly dry day, with highs in the mid 70s.
Tropical Update
The National Hurricane Center is highlighting two potential areas of development in the coming days, but neither is of much concern to us. Development chances have now dropped to 20% in the southwestern Caribbean. Elsewhere, a non-tropical low could develop between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week and gradually acquire some tropical characteristics. Development odds are also listed at 20% with that area over the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.