FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall week on tap before things warm up again this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB area will continue to enjoy some fine November weather right into the weekend. Wednesday afternoon highs were in the low 70°s under sunny skies for most WAFB neighborhoods, and the region can expect more sunshine and more 70°s through the next few days. Highs for metro Baton Rouge will reach the upper 70°s Thursday and Friday and could nudge to 80° over the weekend.
Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday through Saturday. The weekend will become just a tad more humid with the warming trend, and the added moisture should lead to partly cloudy skies by Sunday. We could even see a shower or two by Sunday afternoon, but most of the area should stay dry, at least through sunset.
A weak cool front is still expected to cross the viewing area late Sunday or very early Monday, with rain chances running at 20% or less for the viewing area. Those that do get a shower will likely receive less than 0.1″. Skies will be clearing Monday behind the front, with cooler afternoon highs for the capital area in the low 70°s.
The First Alert extended outlook for Thanksgiving week calls for mornings in the 50°s and highs in the low to mid 70°s. The extended range guidance is beginning to get a better focus on rain chances for next week, with the most likely chance of scattered showers and t-storms shaping up for Wednesday. The Storm Team is currently anticipating a mostly dry Tuesday and Thanksgiving Day (Thursday), with isolated to scattered rains back in the picture for Black Friday (Nov. 27) and extending into the following weekend.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued its last advisory for Iota as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, with the remnants of the storm dissipating over El Salvador before drifting into the eastern Pacific.
All is not entirely quiet in the Atlantic Basin, although there are no immediate threats of new named systems. The NHC is now monitoring two areas of potential development over the next three to five days. The southern Caribbean remains an area of interest, but the threat of organization there has slowly dropped over the past two days from 40% to 20%. Another area in the western Atlantic between The Bahamas and Bermuda is also highlighted with a 20% chance of tropical organization.
