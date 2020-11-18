FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall week on tap before things warm up again this weekend

All is not entirely quiet in the Atlantic Basin, although there are no immediate threats of new named systems. The NHC is now monitoring two areas of potential development over the next three to five days. The southern Caribbean remains an area of interest, but the threat of organization there has slowly dropped over the past two days from 40% to 20%. Another area in the western Atlantic between The Bahamas and Bermuda is also highlighted with a 20% chance of tropical organization.